Gneuss to show new Rotary Filtration System SFneos, second generation multiple screw extruder MRS, and more at K 2019

Gneuss Filtration Technology will exhibit several different models of its patented Rotary Filtration Systems at K 2019, including the new SFneos.

These continuous filtration systems are characterised by a filter disk on which the screen cavities are located in a ring pattern.

Screens can be changed on the part of the filter disk that is not active in the melt channel, while the production process continues to run without any interruption of disturbances.

The SFneos was developed to combine the characteristics of several older models into one simple and cost-effective solutions, offering advantages including guaranteed constant pressure, being suitable for most types of polymers and viscosities, and a compact design thanks to an enlarged active screen area.

Gneuss will also show a complete Gnuess Processing Unit, including a second generation Multi Rotation System MRS110 extruder, a fully automatic melt filtration system RSFgenius 90 and a new style online viscometer VIS, for the processing of 600 kg per hour of undried and uncrystallised PET.