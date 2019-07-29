Graham Engineering Corporation to show innovative medical extrusion, blow moulding, and sheet systems powered with intuitive controls at K 2019

Graham Engineering Corporation’s K Show booth will exhibit innovative extrusion-based systems for medical tubing, blow moulding, sheet, and other applications, each equipped with a proprietary Navigator control system for live demonstration of its accuracy and ease of use.

The extrusion systems on display at Graham Engineering’s booth will include an American Kuhne medical extrusion system, a Revolution MVP rotary wheel blow moulder, and a Welex Evolution sheet extrusion system.

Graham CEO David Schroeder, said: “Graham Engineering Corporation’s Navigator control technology utilises an industry PC with a Windows platform to enable intuitive, integrated extrusion process control.”

Justin Kilgore, Vice President of Engineering at Graham, said: “High visual correlation between the touchscreen and machine function ensures an intuitive user experience that provides ease of use and a rapid learning curve for both new and experienced operators.”

“Powered by a friendly, open architecture that allows a high level of flexibility, Navigator control is delivered via hardware designed to withstand harsh industrial conditions such as vibration, electrical interference, high temperature, and humidity.”

“The ease and ability to integrate is boundless. From synchronised supervisory control of a line to its open architecture that supports connectivity for data collections to internet for remote support and trouble-shooting, Navigator offers integration without limits.”