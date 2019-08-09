HEKUMA to exhibit HEKUtip at K 2019

German medical technology company HEKUMA is to exhibit its new generation of HEKUtip pipette tip automation at K 2019.

The modular design offers a high level of flexibility, enabling a system to be configured or modified to suit a wide range of customer specific requirements.

The HEKUtip system can be expanded from a standalone operation to a fully automated process to suit the customer’s requirements and budget.

Andreas Montag, HEKUMA’s Product Manager and Pipette Tip Specialist, said: “HEKUtip benefits massively from the experience we have gained over several years in order to be prepared for the future with a standardised automated pipette top concept.”

HEKUMA will present the system live at K, in cooperation with Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, in Hall 15.