Huntsman to deliver elastomer innovation at K 2019

Huntsman has further revealed details of the products it will promote at K 2019 in October.

Huntsman will showcase its wide range of PU and TPU systems it provides to the global plastics industry.

Taking centre stage will be Huntsman’s new IROPRINT additive manufacturing platform, which was unveiled at the K preview in early July, ahead if its introduction at K.

The IROPRINT additive manufacturing platform consists of three different urethane-based materials that can be 3D printed using SLA, HSS, and FFF techniques.

Huntsman’s global elastomers team will also highlight its capabilities in film and sheet, hot cast elastomers, wire and cable, regulated markets, PU elastomers, and footwear.