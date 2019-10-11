Huntsman to highlight elastomers that help stretch film and sheet possibilities at K 2019

TPU elastomers designed for consumer and industrial film and sheet applications will be a key talking point for Huntsman at K 2019.

Huntsman will promote its wide range of IROGRAN, IROSTIC, and KRYSTALGRAN TPU elastomers it produces for the barrier, adhesive, and surface protection films.

For the barrier film market, Huntsman offers a range of IROGRAN TPUs, which are highly durable, abrasion, puncture, and tear resistant elastomers that are widely found in athleisure and technical textiles.

Key products include IROGRAN A 80 P 5039 TPU, and IROGRAN A 85 P 4394 TPU, two ether-based materials that can be used to create breathable membranes for pitched roof applications.

Within the world of adhesive films, Huntsman offers a range of solvent-free, environmentally friendly permanent thermo-bonding materials.

Available under Huntsman’s IROGRAN and IROSTIC brands, these TPU’s enable new design and performance possibilities in the manufacture of footwear and waterproof clothing.

In surface protection applications, KRYSTALGRAN TPUs all well known for delivering films with excellent abrasion, scratch, and outdoor UV resistance.

Product uses include leading edge protection for helicopter and wind turbine blades, textile coating, and the production of synthetic leather for transportation, footwear, clothing, and bags.

Huntsman will also showcase its family of KRYSTALFLEX TPU films for safety glazing applications, which aim to set the standard for interlayer lamination in the glazing industry, in applications including aerospace and high-speed trains.