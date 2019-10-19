Husky introduces range of new PET preform moulding solutions at K 2019

Husky has introduced a variety of new PET preform moulding solutions on its booth at K 2019.

The company’s main release is its new HyPET5e systems platform, which is an energy efficient family of PET preform moulding solutions.

The platform includes HyPET5e, which offers a versatile solution for standard preform designs, the HyPET5e+, which includes an upgraded options package to accommodate higher performance and production needs, and the HyPET HPP5e, Husky’s highest production system, which is exhibited on its booth.

× Pedro Oliveira is demonstrating the self-cleaning on the Husky HyPET HPP5e.



Usually this procedure would require a complete stoppage of the line and take up to two hours, here it takes around 20 seconds.@HuskyIMS #K2019 pic.twitter.com/fhHAm6Q5TN — British Plastics (@BritishPlastics) October 17, 2019

Husky is also releasing NexPET, a flexible lower cavitation system and mould for the middle output and multiple package market.

NexPETis engineered to reduce the initial system investment and future tooling costs, making customers more competitive to capture market growth.

Husky is displaying a 48-cavity NexPET mould on its booth, which is designed to be part of a complete NexPET system.

Robert Domodossola, President of Rigid Packaging at Husky, said: “The global market is rapidly changing. As a trusted partner and industry leader it is vital that our technology, products, and services evolve to reflect the market and meet our customers’ continuously changing manufacturing, application, and output needs.”

“Our new PET preform moulding technologies offer an extensive range of solutions to help our customers achieve the utmost flexibility, user friendliness, energy efficiency, and productivity in their manufacturing operations.”