Husky to exhibit solutions to market changes at K2019

Husky Injection Molding Systems will be exhibiting at K2019.

Husky’s booth will offer an interactive experience, showcasing the company’s latest innovations that push the boundaries of packaging to the next level.

For the first time, Husky will be running its high-productivity HyPET HPP5e system, designed to deliver design freedom, energy savings, system reliability and user friendliness.

The company believes its variety of injection moulding solutions allow for more post-consumer resin (PCR) in packages, including PET preform moulding systems capable of handling recycled content and PCR options for its Multi-Layer Technology.

Husky has developed its Next Generation Operating Model (NGOM), which is a digitalised end-to-end manufacturing system, offering enhanced capabilities to deliver solutions with unmatched speed and flexibility.

At K2019, Husky will highlight how its Multi-Layer Technology satisfies various application requirements, including barriers for light, oxygen and carbon dioxide, as well as bottles with new design and functional treatments that enhance shelf appeal.

“Consumer trends are dynamic, due to increasing urbanization, health and wellness consciousness, and a new, younger generation of shoppers focused on digital experiences and sustainable choices. Our participation at K2019 is an opportunity to demonstrate our understanding of these market changes, and showcase the novel, innovative technology solutions we have developed to help our customers better meet these needs,” said John Galt, Husky’s President and CEO.

“By working closely with our customers, partners and suppliers around the globe, we are able to develop integrated manufacturing solutions that support our customers’ growth initiatives and we look forward to highlighting these developments in Dusseldorf next month.”