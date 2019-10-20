ILLIG presents “Circular Thinking by ILLIG – The safe choice” motto at K 2019

ILLIG Maschinenbau is showcasing several technological world premieres and numerous sustainable packaging solutions at K 2019.

“Circular Thinking by ILLIG – The safe choice” is the motto of the trade fair presentation.

A further innovation is IC-RDKL, the IML-T unit, suitable for decoration of thermoformed lids. The corresponding IC-RDK 80 production line with integrated IC-RDKL unit and interlinked product handling produces round rPET lids with applied paper labels.

The company has launched a world premiere at K 2019, by presenting the 4th Generation RDM 76K automatic roll-fed machine with the newly designed PH 76 and end packaging solution. The company believes it illustrates the next generation in thermoforming.

The completely re-designed double servo drive of the production system ensures shorter movement times and thus faster cycle times. By using a centre support for the lower machine table, ILLIG increased the closing force by 50 percent to 900 kN. As a result, the available cutting length can be increased by up to 50 percent, extending the service life and increasing the productivity. At K the line is producing drinking cups out of rPET.

The expansion of the IC-RDK 80 thermoforming system by the new IC-RDKL in-mould labelling unit is a further technological milestone in thermoforming, says Illig. On this IML-T production line round labels, 92 mm diameter, are manufactured on a 30-up tool.

As the labels are made out of 0.35 mm rPET, manufacturing costs of decorated thermoformed lids are 20 percent lower than costs for injection-moulded lids since the weight is substantially lower, the output is higher and machine investment is lower.

The company is pushing forward with sustainable new developments with aspects of Design4Recycling within the context of Pactivity, their 360° tailor-made packaging development in thermoforming.

ILLIG has integrated a packaging lab at K where sustainable solutions are being demonstrated in response to market demand. Among them is the innovative IML-T Cardboard, a plastic-cardboard combination pack. It consists of a thin plastic inlay and a cardboard that can be decorated on both sides in an attractive way.

A further IML-T premiere are PET cups decorated with paper labels. After being heated up to 60 degrees Celsius, the labels can be easily separated from the cup.

ILLIG is also presenting Toolsys, a joined-up expertise regarding tool systems and ILLIG Assist, a support system for operators, is a further step from Connectivity to Industry 4.0. Using this system messages on the machines can be quickly processed and thus an increase in the availability of the thermoforming system can be achieved.