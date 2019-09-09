ILLIG will showcase new technological developments for sustainable packaging solutions at K 2019

ILLIG Maschinenbau, the systems provider for thermoforming machines and tools, will focus on sustainable packaging solutions according to the theme of circular thinking with aspects such as Designed for Recycling and Eco Design at the K show.

The company says it is constantly pushing forward with new developments within the context of their 360° tailor-made packaging development, Pactivity.

Among them is the new, designed-for-recycling plastic-cardboard combination pack IML-T Cardboard that can be decorated on both sides and whose plastic inlay easily separates from the outer cardboard layer.

For the first time, the company will be showcasing its new thermoforming system IC- RDKL 80. The IML-T system produces decorated lids made from rPET to complement decorated cups that are also made of rPET.

Another innovation being showcased at the K is the first 4th-generation thermoformer. The new production system IC-RDM 76K features a new drive system and significantly more closing force.

The machine will be producing drinking cups made of recycled PET and ILLIG will also be demonstrating cups made of rPET with separable paper labels.

ILLIG will be showcasing developments in digitization in thermoforming at the K 2019 that aim to increase the overall availability and productivity of ILLIG systems. ILLIG Connectivity securely connects the customer's thermoforming production systems into his network, enabling them to be better integrated into his value-added chain.

Further steps in Connectivity in terms of Industry 4.0 will also be presented at the K 2019.