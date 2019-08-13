Imerys to showcase range of specialty minerals at K2019

Imerys will be showcasing a range of specialty minerals at K2019.

HAR talcs for automotive lightweighting can enhance the performance of thermoplastic olefin and polypropylene compounds where it increases stiffness, maintains good impact resistance and lowers coefficient of linear thermal expansion (CLTE). This allows designers to achieve zero gap tolerancing.

Another product the company will be exhibiting, ImerLink, is aimed for recycled plastics to behave like virgin resin.

Its TIMREX graphites are a diverse range of carbons, from high-purity synthetic graphite with customisable particle sizes and morphologies, to naturally occurring graphite.

Combining expertise in minerals and in-depth market knowledge, Imerys has developed InFusion, engineered to provide optimal cost benefits for PVC applications while maintaining mechanical and optical properties.

Imerys also offers calcium carbonate products for technical films such as BOPP, breathable films, hygiene films, and nonwovens.

The company says its unique technology and expertise provides customers with faster throughput, reduced rejection rates and the ability to downgauge with strength.

ImerSorb highly absorbent mineral range locks in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and inhibits odours in plastics and elastomers, making interior air cleaner and fresher. ImerSorb has been designed to help meet recent legislation which imposes limits on the concentration of certain solvents.