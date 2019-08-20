Imerys to showcase range of specialty minerals at K2019

Imerys will be showcasing its range of specialty minerals at K2019.

One of the products to be showcased will be its HAR talcs for automotive lightweighting.

The company says HAR enhances the performance of thermoplastic olefin and polypropylene compounds where it increases stiffness, maintains good impact resistance and lowers coefficient of linear thermal expansion (CLTE), allowing designers to achieve zero gap tolerancing.

This unique combination reduces wall thickness and weight with a corresponding improvement in fuel economy.

ImerLink is aimed for recycled plastics to behave like virgin resin. It allows manufacturers to move from expensive, highly sorted recycled polymers to a more cost effective solution which utilises the mixed waste fraction, extending the number of useful sources of recycled plastics and boosting recycling rates.

ENSACO conductive carbon blacks for high conductivity at low loadings is characterised by high structure and purity, while meeting the most stringent requirements for easy dispersion in polymeric matrices.

They are mainly used as conductive additives for making insulating polymers permanently conductive at low loadings.

TIMREX graphites are a diverse range of carbons, from high-purity synthetic graphite with customisable particle sizes and morphologies, to naturally occurring graphite.

Main applications for graphites in polymers are linked to their thermal, self-lubricating, electrical conductivity benefits.

Combining expertise in minerals and in-depth market knowledge, Imerys has developed InFusion, engineered to provide optimal cost benefits for PVC applications while maintaining mechanical and optical properties.

Imerys also offers calcium carbonate products for technical films such as BOPP, breathable films, hygiene films, and nonwovens. Our unique technology and expertise provides customers with faster throughput, reduced rejection rates and the ability to downgauge with strength.