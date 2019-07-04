Industry looks ahead to October at K2019 Preview

The plastics industry and media descended on Düsseldorf for the K2019 Preview, the final event before the show itself in October.

The Preview saw over 75 journalists from across the world and representatives from over 15 companies attend the Preview at Messe Düsseldorf, with sustainability and circular economy high on the agenda.

The Preview was opened with a round-table discussion featuring members from various companies and exhibitors from throughout the industry, with Reifenhauser CSO Ulrich Reifenhauser heralding K as having “the highest density of innovation of any show in the world.”

The conversation touched numerous times on the threat of plastics to marine life, and how this can be prevented through a circular economy, a theme that was prevalent throughout the event.

Boris Engelhardt, from WDK, said: “Conversing with those outside the industry is key to improving the image of plastic. Plastic is not just waste, it is also key to providing the solutions for it.”

The first press conference came from extrusion specialists Reifenhauser, describing the trends in the packaging extrusion market, as well as heavily committing towards sustainability with the slogan: “Reifenhauser is ready for recycling.”

Battenfeld Cincinnati then announced it will be releasing its new Spider NG PVC pipe head series at K2019.

The new series has a totally redesigned distribution system, a twin compression concept, and an innovative die clamping system.

Sikora was next to present, announcing it was to move away from the specific cables market to focus more on general plastics.

The presentation included a demonstration of its new Purity Concept V, which features optimal automatic offline inspection and analysis.

× 🎬 | Here’s Harry Prunk from Sikora with a quick demonstration of the system. pic.twitter.com/bzfP7cp4yv — British Plastics (@BritishPlastics) July 1, 2019

The system has a flexible system to help detect pellet contamination, with a combination of X-Ray and optical cameras.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag closed the first day, announcing both its new series of IntElect mid-size range of machines, and its new product strategy.

The strategy will see the company’s All-Electric machines made in Germany and Japan from September 2019, with Germany having a focus on the medical, electronics, and automotive markets, and Japan the package orders, consumers and standard markets.

Wacker kicked off the second day of the Preview with a flurry of announcements, including a booth that will feature next-gen 3D printing and a live injection moulding machine showcasing its new LR 5040 grade.

It also announced an addition to its electroactive polymer application portfolio, with NEXIPAL joining ELASTOSIL and SILPURAN for food, medical, and technical applications.

Speciality chemical company LANXESS will have a focus on what it called the three “mega-trends”, at K: New Mobility, Urbanisation, and Digitalisation.

At K it will launch flame retardant solutions for rigid PU foams, Levagard 2000 and Levagard 2100.

The afternoon began with Covestro, with a long look at how both sustainability and digitalisation can impact the industry and the environment.

CEO Markus Steilemann talked about how the industry can harness the power of upcoming digitalisation, saying: “Digitalisation and AI can be utilised to help sustainability and close the carbon loop”, and that: “5G will revolutionise the connectivity between people and devices around the world.”

Following on from K 2016, where it debuted its Car for the Future, the 2019 show will see Covestro unveil its Interior of the Future, with novel seating concepts, innovative display dimensions, and striking lighting surfaces.

Despite Covestro remaining tight-lipped about the specifics, the press were treated to a video of what the Covestro booth will look like, with products spanning various sectors.

× Enjoy a little glimpse of our booth at #K2019! 📺 From October 16-23, we'll be presenting products and technologies for the automotive, construction and electronics industries as well as innovative and functional applications in the health, furniture, sports and leisure sectors. pic.twitter.com/2DyCnFC6QP — Covestro (@covestro) July 2, 2019

The day was ended by a presentation from BASF, with some of its clients also involved.

Südpack, Storopack, Jaguar Land Rover, and Scheider Electric covered chemical recycling and the circular economy, before BASF announced it has collaborated with Adidas for a 100 per cent recycled trainer, and is releasing a series of new colourings and pigments.

Another focus was the opportunity for BASF materials to be used in the burgeoning electric mobility market, with Abdullah Sheikh presenting on the benefits of the Ultramid Advanced portfolio.

The third and final day began with a series of big announcements from KraussMaffei.

The company is releasing a new Agile product line, along with Polymore, a B2B digital marketplace for the circular economy, and a renting system for its machines.

It also revealed it is now combining with NETSTAL into one injection moulding brand.

At K 2019 KraussMaffei will be showing off its retrofitting technology, as it will refit a 2006 CX machine to display its digital connection programme, meaning older machines can now e seamlessly integration into Industry 4.0.

Asahi Kasei presented its drivable AKXY concept car that will be on show at K2019.

The car showcases a wide range of automotive-related materials and technologies from various Asahi Kasei businesses.

Huntsman announced it will release IROPRINT at K, a urethane-based innovative 3D printing material.

IROPRINT is expected to be utilised by footwear manufacturers, and it allows greater design freedom and customisation options, and faster time to market.

The final company at the K Preview was Hong Kong-based Chen Hsong, which gave an overview of its company before announcing its new German subsidiary.

K2019 will take place at Messe Düsseldorf from 16th to 23rd October, and expects over 250,000 visitors.