Industry MDs to mark tenth K Show with 10k charity run

Plastic industry stalwarts Mike Boswell and Richard Cowling are marking their tenth K Show by completing a 10k run for charity around the streets of Düsseldorf on 16th October, the opening day of the show.

Boswell, Managing Director of Plastribution, and Cowling, Managing Director of Hellyar Plastics, are raising money for The Prince’s Trust, and highlighting the good work of the BPF in helping to educate young people about the importance of plastics to society and the need to take responsibility for a sustainable future for the global population.

Boswell said: “We’ve been to every K Show since 1992, with the 2019 event being our tenth.”

“As Richard and I are keen runners, it made sense to mark the milestone by organising a 10k running challenge on the opening day, and to raise money for our chosen charity, The Prince’s Trust.”

The run will start at the K Show press office at 2:45pm, with the route following the Rhine River towards downtown Düsseldorf, before finishing back at the K Show at the BPF stand in Hall 5.

Both runners are aiming for times of 60 minutes, and will be wearing Adidas Parley sportswear, which incorporates fibres produced from plastics recovered from the world’s oceans.

A Just Giving page has been set up in support of the event, and you can donate here.