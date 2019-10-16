Injection moulding at the click of a button: Arburg launches new machine that can be ordered online

× Expand Arburg K

Arburg is debuting a new type of purchasing concept at K 2019 that enables customers to configure and order a new injection moulding machine online.

The new, standardised hydraulic Allrounder 270 S compact has a clamping force of 350 kN, which customers can purchase using Arburg’s ‘arburgXworld’ digital portal.

Arburg says the Allrounder 270 S combines efficient technology in a small footprint with attractive delivery times and prices.

Commenting, Gerhard Böhm, Managing Director Sales at Arburg said: “The 'arburgXworld' customer portal offers our customers enormous added value and adds new possibilities of contacting Arburg. Starting at K 2019, this will include the attractive offer of configuring our new Allrounder 270 S compact online via an app and then quickly having the right machine delivered at fixed conditions."

He continued: “With the option of ordering machines over the Internet, we are pioneering new ways in our sales organisation. At the same time, the new Allrounder is a continuation of our successful model 221 K, because it offers reliable hydraulic machine technology within the smallest footprint.”

Compact, efficient and economical

Compared to standard hydraulic machines, Arburg says purchasing an Allrounder 270 S compact means around 25 percent lower investment costs and around 20 percent smaller footprint.

The control cabinet is integrated in the machine base. The new machine is particularly suitable for customers with limited production space or those planning to replace small machines

The technical equipment includes the energy-saving Arburg servo hydraulic system (ASH) with a water-cooled and speed-regulated servo motor. The machine operates quietly, without creating air turbulence and with little waste heat.

The highly wear-resistant design of the cylinder module comes as standard. The Selogica control system with its wide range of functions ensures reliable quality even with fast cycles.

The hole patterns in the mounting platens take into account all standard requirements in this size class – optionally for Europe or the USA. This makes the machine compatible with existing moulds.

The machine exhibited at K 2019 is showcasing an electronics application, where the Allrounder 270 S compact uses a 2-cavity mould to produce terminal strips from PBT in a cycle time of around 15 seconds. The components and sprues are separated in a sorter.