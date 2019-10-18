Inovyn awards winners champion innovation with PVC

× Expand inovyn1

The winners of the 2019 Inovyn Awards have been praised for showing what is possible with PVC.

Split into four awards categories, the awards highlighted new product, process, design and sustainability.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Düsseldorf, Inovyn’s Business Director, Filipe Constant, said that innovation was, and will, continue to drive the industry.

“The number of entries this year only serves to highlight the amount of innovation in our industry. This is so important as we face the challenges of a changing world, particularly with regards to sustainability.”

In the ‘product’ category, the good prize winner was Eurocell for its Coastline composite cladding system. The unique technology used in the cladding provides long-term weather resistance, ensures little maintenance is needed after installation and is fully recyclable.

In the ‘process’ category the gold prize winner was Coperion for its innovation in cutting PVC pellets to minimise dust. Called Kombiplast, it closely intermeshes a twin-screw extruder and a single-screw extruder. With the new design, the knife retains its pre-setting for the die plate, preventing formation of fines during cutting.

In the ‘design’ category the gold prize winner was Instituto Brasileiro do PVC for its adjusted PVC furniture project. Designed for young neurological patients, the project gathers wires, pipes, connectors, sheets and other products made of PVC and turns them into shower chairs, positioning chairs, walkers and adjustable tables.

In the ‘sustainability’ category the gold prize was awarded to AGPU, along with Bilcare Research and Perlen Packaging for their pharmaceutical blister recycling method. Pharma film producers, Bilcare Research and Perlen Packaging, have developed the recycling of PVC films used with aluminium foil for packaging medicines. With coordination by the AGPU (PVC and Environment Working Group) and supported by VinylPlus, the companies have organised a recycling network across the value chain, to turn waste into PVC recyclate for building profiles and aluminium for the auto industry.

Each of the four categories also presented winners of a silver, bronze and special commendation prize.