INTRAVIS to have largest K Show appearance in its history

INTRAVIS, one of the market leaders of vision inspection solutions for the plastic packaging industry, will make the largest trade show appearance of its 25-year history at K 2019.

In addition to improvements to well-known products, the Aachen-based company will present revolutionary innovations in the field of preform inspection and analysis software.

× Expand Corporate Communication

Managing Director Dr. Gerd Fuhrmann said: “We are pleased to be exhibiting not just at our own booth, but also at so many other partner booths this year, and I think it’s especially great that we show very different products and are therefore able to present our wide range of solutions for the plastic packaging industry.”

“We will be able to exhibit systems for IML, preform, and closure productions. We also show what packaging producers can do to make their production Industry 4.0 ready, and to be prepared for the future.”

“We will present an absolute world novelty at our booth. The solution concerns the preform area and may be called truly revolutionary. We have worked for a long time to overcome the bottleneck in preform quality inspection. The result is spectacular and must be seen.”