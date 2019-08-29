Inventor of first worldwide compressed air dryer will exhibit at K 2019

FarragTech is to exhibit its sustainable Compressed Air Resin Dryer technology at K 2019.

The bulk material dryers CARD E/S, CARD M, and CARD L/XL, as well as the internal cooling units Blow Moulding Booster and Blow Air Chiller will be presented.

The CARD dryer variants can be combined with systems for condensation water protection and for internal mould cooling.

This way, they make entire processes of plastic processing more efficient.

The son of the company founder at current Managing Director of FarragTech, Arron Farrag, will be available for initial talks and further inquiries.