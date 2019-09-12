Jomar to launch TechnoDrive 65 PET injection blow moulding machine at K 2019

Jomar Corp., a global manufacturer of injection blow moulding (IBM) machinery for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and household products industries, will launch theTechnoDrive 65 PET machine at K 2019.

The newly designed IBM machine is specifically designed to run PET resins but can easily switch back to more typical materials for injection blow moulding such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE).

At K 2019, the TechnoDrive 65 PET machine will run 50ml perfume bottles in clear PET on a six-cavity mould.

Using the original TechnoDrive platform as the base, Jomar engineers expanded its capabilities by adding a more robust plastifier motor, high-pressure valves, as well as other improvements such as built-in nozzle heaters to aid in the processing of PET.

Ron Gabriele, Jomar sales manager, said: “We’re extremely pleased with the TechnoDrive 65 PET machine. We’ve married our experience in material processing with our mechanical knowledge to build Jomar’s most versatile machine.”