K 2019 provides a positive impetus for the circular economy, says VDMA

The VDMA has highlighted the importance of circular economy being the main topic of K 2019, and the leverage it has given to the industry.

The Association reported a high level of interest in the topic at the show, and a high number of visitors from Germany and abroad at its pavilion and workshops.

Thorsten Kühmann, Managing Director of the VDMA, said: “As the plastics industry, we are faced with the challenge of offering solutions for plastic waste. Mountains of landfill deposits and waste carpets of the seas are unacceptable.”

“The trade fair has provided an important impetus here. The circular economy was visible everywhere at K.”

“It was our intention here at K to channel the attention of our own industry, machinery, and plant construction, and to present together with solutions that already exist.”

“This was very successful in our pavilion and in the outdoor area in our Circular Economy Forum.”