K tradeshow show and Science Campus to address key issues of the polymer industry

K 2019, the international flagship fair for the plastics and rubber industry, will revolve around the key issues of circular economy, resource conservation and digitisation, all of which will be addressed at exhibition stands and by the accompanying programme.

The special show, traditionally hosted alongside K 2019 under the known title of “Plastics shape the Future”, will illustrate how plastics can have a sustainable impact on our future, which developments have emerged today and which visions have the potential of becoming reality tomorrow.

A total of 3,000 international exhibitors and over 200,000 visitors are expected to attend K 2019, in Düsseldorf between 16th- 23rd October 2019.

The special show is a project that was initiated by the German plastics industry under the aegis of PlasticsEurope Deutschland and Messe Düsseldorf.

“Plastics shape the future” aims to provide insights and previews for exhibitors and visitors of K 2019 as well as for the media and the interested public.

The Science Campus and special show programmes have been aligned to address topics that will dominate the global development of the polymer market in the coming years.