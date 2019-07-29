Kautex Maschinenbau to present sustainability concepts at K 2019

Kautex Maschinenbau, with the slogan “Creating Change Together,” will present various blow moulding technologies at K show.

The company says the sustainable aim while developing the new extrusion heads was to enable significantly quicker colour and material changes, as laborious purging or cleaning not only takes time but also consumes material.

At the Kautex booth, visitors will be able to see for themselves how the new generation of extrusion heads work and where the potentials for saving are.

To serve as an example, an all-electric KBB60 blow moulding machine will demonstrate the production of a sustainable three-layer bottle containing PCR in live production. The materials processed are supplied by Braskem.

To reduce the consumption of raw material, a mixture of polyethylene and PCR is also foamed in the middle layer. Kautex, together with the Brazilian plastics material manufacturer, selected the raw materials to achieve an improved carbon footprint as an additional benefit.

The bottle has a neutral odour despite the use of PCR. To complete the production cycle, the company Erema will recycle the bottles produced during the trade show. The location of this live recycling demonstration will be the Erema “Circonomic Centre” in the outside area where the circular economy will be brought to life for the trade show visitors.

At the “Service Point,” Kautex will present its new digital solutions in customer service. With the new augmented service, Kautex customers will have the opportunity to examine machine faults together with Kautex service technicians within the shortest time possible.

Kautex will offer individual plant tours in the company’s Bonn headquarters during the trade show. A shuttle service will transport visitors who are interested to visit the company’s facility in Bonn in around 50 minutes.