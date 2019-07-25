KHS to reveal trend-setting PET concepts at the K Show

KHS has developed a new PET bottle, which will be presented for the first time at the K Show.

Compared to conventional PET containers, the system provider's new approach ensures a high level of product protection and a longer shelf life.

× Expand KD1 KHS competence 01/19 FreshSafe PET

The bottles are completely recyclable and conserve on additional resources.

Kai Acker, CEO of KHS, said: "Our goal was to design a container with the smallest possible ecological footprint and we are consistently developing the circular economy approach further on this basis.”

These systems can process recycled plastic and are also hallmarked by energy and resource efficiency - from the stretch blow moulder to palletizer.

With the Bottles & Shapes program, KHS is also furthering its developments along the entire production chain.

"We already offer forward-looking concepts today. Our extensive PET portfolio covers the entire value chain, ranging from innovative bottle design to energy and resource-efficient production processes."

"Against the backdrop of the company group's overall positive business development for KHS during the first half of this year, we are focusing on consistently developing our products, processes and solutions."