Kiefel to launch and exhibit new Speedformer KMD 78.2 Speed at K 2019

Kiefel is to have a live demonstration of its Speedformer KMD 78.2 Speed at K 2019.

The new generation of Kiefel steel rule machines offers the usual quality with even greater productivity and energy efficiency.

Erwin Wabnig, Director of the Packaging Division at Kiefel, said: “The new generation of machines is fast and reliable. Operators, even without specific training, can operate them intuitively.”

“And of course, in addition to common materials and produce even complex products whilst consuming a minimal amount of energy.”