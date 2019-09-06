Kistler to show pioneering solutions for process monitoring at K 2019

Kistler will showcase innovation, professional solutions and products for the entire measuring chain at K 2019, from sensors through to software.

Kistler’s stand will include the Innovation Walk, where customers and visitors can experience how cavity pressure measurement is already helping injection moulders.

Kstler will also show its ComoNeoPREDICT artificial intelligence, as well as ComoNeoMERGE, which offers process monitoring based on cavity pressure for conventional and multicomponent injection moulding.

Kistler will be at Hall 10, Stand G81