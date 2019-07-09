KRAIBURG TPE to showcase low-odour, low-emission and low-migration TPEs at K 2019

KRAIBURG TPE will address major challenges and trends the growing TPE business is facing at the upcoming K 2019 trade fair held from October 16 to 23 in Düsseldorf.

KRAIBURG TPE says it’s highlights at K 2019 will include a two custom-engineered compound series with improved migration control as compared to common TPEs.

They are particularly suited for closure systems, valves and seals for packaging with direct contact to foods that contain fat. This innovative material technology develops recipes with minimal migration potential that can be precisely calculated.

The company will also showcase TPE compounds with a secure, optimised odour and emission behaviour for interior automotive applications and TPE compounds with enhanced UV resistance and adhesion to plastics for exterior automotive applications including ASA, EPDM and PMMA.

In addition, new custom-engineered thermoplastic hybrids (TEHs) that provide superior chemical and thermal resistance and thus fill the gap between classic elastomers and thermoplastic elastomers.

The TPE manufacturer adds by means of several innovative applications, visitors to K 2019 can see for themselves the results of this customer-oriented strategy, which doesn’t neglect market niches either. Current examples are a cosmetics dispenser with an integrated mixing element, multi-component roof rail bases saving mounting time and an interactive learning robot for children.

“K is the most important leading trade fair for innovation in the global plastics and rubber market and sets the course for the industry,” said Franz Hinterecker, CEO at KRAIBURG TPE.

“Our trade fair appearance will focus, among other things, on new TPE compounds that pass migration tests even when in contact with foods that contain fat. Trade fair visitors may also look forward to exciting new developments in the fields of emission and odour relating to interior applications and in the field of thermoplastic elastomer hybrids. In addition, we will present new materials with adhesion to ASA and PMMA for exterior applications.”