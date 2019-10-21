KRAIBURG TPU present flexible development platform for TEHs at K 2019

KRAIBURG TPE has introduced an advanced new technology platform for thermoplastic elastomer hybrids (TEHs), to close the performance gap between TPEs and conventional elastomer compounds.

The TEH compounds are tailor-made to fit customers’ specific applications, and combined with selected elastomers, the compounds provide the same features as elastomers while maintaining the favourable workability of TPEs.

Dirk Butschkau, Head of Business Development EMEA at KRAIBURG TPE, said: “To close the performance gap between established TPEs and elastomers, particularly in relation to thermal resistance, we are therefore taking an approach that focuses rigorously on applications and customers.”

“For example, we select the proportions of elastomers and thermoplastics in each compound on the basis of their specific compatibility and suitability for the required application temperature, chemical resistance, and mechanical performance.”

“We are currently testing the use of butyl rubbers to improve barrier properties and we’re following various approaches to achieve softer TEH ratings below 50 Shore A.”

“The wide choice of thermoplastics also includes plastics such as PE, PBZ, PET, TPO, and TPU, to influence certain material properties in specific ways.”