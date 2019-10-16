KraussMaffei launches Polymore portal to aim for a more sustainable plastics industry

KraussMaffei has launched its Polymore online marketplace at K 2019, with the aim of better connecting compounders and plastics processors, and to making plastics trading more transparent.

The venture rounds out KraussMaffei’s offer of modern, sustainable plastics production, and allows users to trades compounds and recyclates, as well as post-industrial recyclables, which form an important basis for the production of recyclates.

The platform already boasts a network of 19 compounders and recyclers offering their materials for sale, with many more set to be added in the coming months.

Josef Art, Business Director at Polymore, said: “For us, digitalisation and sustainability go hand in hand. Intelligent and simplified processes are key to the better use of resources.”

“This not only goes for production, but also for the purchase, sale, and re-use of recyclables.”

Jörg Wittgrebe, Head of Sales at Polymore, said: “Right after Polymore was unveiled at Composites Europe in September, a number of people contacted us with material inquiries. Among them were a developmental lab in Poland and a plastics processor in Israel.”

“The interest from international companies shows that there is demand for stronger cross-border networking. Overall, Polymore has already fielded more than 100 material inquiries and offers of post-industrial recyclables.”