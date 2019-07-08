LANXESS expands masterbatch range for efficient rubber reinforcement ready for K Show

At K 2019 LANXESS will be showcasing new masterbatches for manufacturing reinforced rubber parts.

According to LANXESS the pre-dispersed additives from the Rhenogran product series are easy to handle, dust free, simple to dose, and exhibit outstanding processing properties.

“The short-fibre aramid pulp in the Rhenogran P91-40 types provide exceptional reinforcement. They improve dimensional stability and extend the service life of the end products that use them,” explained Dr. Benjamin Bechem, head of Global Marketing for Technical Rubber Goods at LANXESS’ Rhein Chemie (RCH) business unit.

× Expand Lanxess

Aramide fibre masterbatches have previously been available in natural rubber, EPDM, NBR and CR matrices. These can also be used in IR, BR, SBR and HNBR, making them virtual all-rounders.

New additives pre-dispersed in silicone rubber (Q) and fluorinated rubber (FKM) are filling in the remaining gaps.

“For our next step, we are planning to develop masterbatches of this kind for use beyond rubber as well, such as for thermoplastic polymers,” added Bechem.

Rhenogran P91-40/Q is particularly suited to the manufacture of high temperature resistant, durable, wear-resistant silicone items such as washers and seals. The silicone matrix and the aromatic polyamides in the fibers form a perfectly matched pair, particularly when exposed to high thermal stress.

The type dispersed in fluorinated rubber, Rhenogran P91-40/FKM, can be used to manufacture such products as high-performance rubber items for aviation, which withstand high operating temperatures, require good chemical resistance and outstanding dynamic properties.

Rhenogran CNT types are currently being developed as further reinforcing additives for special applications that involve withstanding even higher mechanical stresses.

“The special challenge in manufacturing CNT dispersions lies in finding a suitable dispersion method. For that, we use a particularly gentle process that does not destroy the nanostructures. Despite that, the process reliably unfolds and disentangles agglomerates formed during the production of the CNTs and would otherwise impair their homogeneous distribution in the rubber compound later on,” explained Bechem.