LANXESS product family Tepex added to CAMPUS plastics database

The LANXESS subsidiary Bond-Laminates is participating in a project group that is collecting the standards-compliant material data of commercial composites to upload them to the CAMPUS plastics database.

The work of the project group is organised and coordinated by the Frankfurt-based “AVK-Industrievereinigung Verstärkte Kunststoffe e.V.” (German Federation of Reinforced Plastics) and the “Institut für Verbundwerkstoffe” (Institute for Composite Materials) in Kaiserslautern.

The aim was to develop test methods that comply with the relevant standards to enable comparable material characteristic values to be determined.

Characteristic values that will be available in CAMPUS as individual values and, in part, also as material-specific curves and diagrams include the tensile modulus and strength, melting and glass transition temperature, and thermal expansion coefficient.

Bond-Laminates will initially enter the material data for twelve different Tepex product types in the database.

“The aim of our work as part of the group is to make the performance and property profile of our composite materials under the Tepex brand more transparent and easier to compare,” explains Dr. Stefan Seidel, head of Research and Development at Bond-Laminates."

“We expect them to become even more established in the mass production of mechanically highly stressable lightweight components for the automotive, consumer goods and sports industries.” The project group plans to publish the first material data in CAMPUS on the occasion of the plastics trade fair K.”