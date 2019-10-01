LANXESS unveils new generation of hydrolysis-stabilised PBT compounds

LANXESS will release its new PBT product range, Pocan XHR, at K 2019.

XHR (Extreme Hydrolysis Resistance) has achieved outstanding results in the SAE/USCAR-2 Rev. 6 long-term tests of the Smerican Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

Dr Claudia Dähling, PBT material expert at LANXESS, said: “In the automotive industry, these tests on the finished part are the absolute benchmark in terms of hydrolysis resistance.”

“In our very strict internal specimen tests, based on the USCAR specification procedure, the new compounds achieve Class 4 or even Class 5, the two highest gradings.”

“This makes them the material of choice for PBT components, which have to work reliably under the influence of humidity and temperature throughout their service life.”