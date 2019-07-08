Lindner to focus on system solutions in plastics recycling at K 2019

Lindner, the Austrian waste processing specialist, has announced it will showcase turnkey system solutions for plastics processing that create material for subsequent extrusion, as well as the next generation of the tried-and-tested Micromat shredder series and a new hot-wash system at K 2019.

“Consumers around the world are demanding that resources – and particularly polymers – are used sustainably and responsibly. Many manufacturers are already responding to this trend by trying to provide as many products as possible with at least some recycled material,” said Harald Hoffmann, Managing Director at Lindner WashTech.

“Current developments also place ever higher demands on recycled materials. As a result, more and more companies are requesting input materials of high quality and purity for their extruders. We focus on laying the groundwork for optimum subsequent processing with our signature shredding and washing technologies.”

The company believes it is not only the quality that counts but first and foremost economically efficient processing itself.

“Excessive expenditure has a direct impact on the costs of the end product. It is therefore important that processing systems operate at maximum productivity," explained Stefan Scheiflinger-Ehrenwerth, Head of Product Management at Lindner.

“We have harnessed our experience over recent years to develop innovations and further optimise our existing portfolio. Besides the next generation of our tried-and-tested Micromat shredder series and a completely overhauled cutting system, we concentrated our development efforts on finding the ideal combination of shredding, washing, sorting and drying components. Furthermore, by having implemented NIR sorting technology and the new hot-wash system, we now sport a product range brimming with well-engineered, high-quality components for optimum output.”