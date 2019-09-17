Lindner Washtech to launch new hot-wash system for effective plastic recovery at K 2019

Lindner Washtech has developed a new three-stage hot-wash system which is a key component in Lindner’s new system solutions for plastics recycling.

The system has three stages and does not require any additional conveyors.

In the first stage, the shredded and pre-washed plastics are fed into a reactor, mixed with hot water and washed.

The double discharge screw conveyor then feeds the plastics into the new hot-wash rafter in optimally dosed quantities.

× Expand Lindner Lindner Washtech HotWash system

In the third and final stage, a machine specifically designed for this application, the Twister friction washer, removes the hot water or the hot caustic solution. The liquid is then separately treated.

In addition to the indoor booth, Lindner Recyclingtech, together with its subsidiary Lindner Washtech, will be exhibiting for the first time this year in the outside area . A system solution consisting of a shredder and a dry-cleaning system can be seen live in action, recycling plastics twice a day.

Harald Hoffmann, Managing Director of Lindner Washtech, said: “When developing the new components, we focused on effective cleaning and continuous processing so that all preceding and subsequent equipment can be operated productively at all times. That is why we based this solution on our tried-and-tested technology, combined it with the advantages of hot washing and deliberately left out the otherwise common, but often vulnerable, batch processing.”