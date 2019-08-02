M.TEC adds to engineering expertise within the Feddersen Group

M.TEC will be adding engineering expertise to the Fedderson Group, in both its general portfolio, and its K 2019 booth.

M.TEC will introduce the new digital twin in warpage optimisation at K.

Fedderson Group intends to systematically expand its range of services and offer holistic and economical engineering based solutions based on knowledge-based services.

At the K 2019 booth, M.TEC will walk visitors step by step through the complex development process, making use of descriptive real-life examples and explaining the crucial questions every engineer has to bear in mind in order to successfully develop a new product or component until series maturity.