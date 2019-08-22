MAPLAN to demonstrates increased efficiency with Injection Intelligence at K 2019

Austrian rubber injection moulding machine manufacturer MAPLAN will focus on ways to upgrade existing systems alongside its newly structured range of machines at K 2019.

Both focal points are aimed at offering ways for users to increase their competitiveness at a time of economic uncertainty.

This encompasses options such as affordably exchanging machine control systems, upgrading automation equipment, and energy consumption displays.

A horizontal RAPID+ 700 dual/300, and a vertical ERGO+ 6000/400 with comprehensive automation modules will be presented as examples of the new machine range, demonstrating MAPLAN’s new range as a purveyor of 360° full-system solutions.

MAPLAN’s K presence this year is strongly related to the current uncertainties of further economic development, and therefore to important customer industries for elastomer moulded articles, such as the automotive industry.

In order to give affected businesses the tools to lower production costs and increase competitiveness, MAPLAN is putting forward a host of measures and installations to upgrade existing systems which can increase their service life or production efficiency through economically interesting investments.

The central area if this year’s larger trade show booth will be dedicated to this topic.

It will be used to display and demonstrate a wide range of control and monitoring equipment, such as the upgraded version of the current C600.web control system with the classification X6, which can be used to upgrade MAPLAN machines which use the fourth generation of control systems and above in only three working days, allowing them to be connected to the internet or the company network.

Retrofitting consumption meters for power, air, and water to provide a basis for the introduction of cost-cutting measures is also possible.

MAPLAN can be found in Hall 16, Stand D40.