Material handling meets circular economy with motan at K 2019

Motan is to unveil new machinery at K 2019, while also addressing the circular economy, the core topic of this year’s show.

The new products exhibited will be the SPECTROPLUS, METROFLOW, LUXOR CA A, and the new material loader range METRO SG.

× Expand Franz Knittel

The SPECTROPLUs, a new synchronous dosing and mixing unit was developed from extrusion and compounding and will replace the previous GRAVIPLUS range.

With its modular design, it is suitable for a large range of different materials, from powders, granulates and regrinds to liquids and flakes.

Additionally, the synchronous dosing unit can be augmented with the SPECTROFLEX dosing modules, which are also available as gravimetric or volumetric versions.

The METROFLOW gravimetric loaders are particularly suited for monitoring material consumption in real time, which that the unit are predestined for use in an Industry 4.0 environment.

The new compressed air dryer LUXOR CA A with optimised control and integrated ETAplus technology is designed for small to medium material throughputs.

The dryer operates in a temperature range from 30°C to 180°C, and can be installed directly on top of the processing machine or on a mobile frame.

The dryer is available in four sizes with bin volumes of eight, 15, 30, and 60 litres respectively.

Meanwhile, motan has also extensively reworked and expanded the METRO range of system individual material loaders.

The new material loaders METRO G for large material throughputs is now available in three size with 60, 100, and 150 litre capacities respectively.

The METRO R is specifically designed for processing regrind, and is also available in same three sizes.

The METRO F loaders units are designed for processing flakes and are again available in the same three sizes.