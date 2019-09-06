Meech to display its newest static control and web cleaning technology at K 2019

Meech International will be showcasing its recent technological developments at K 2019, including the new CyClean R web cleaner, Hyperion IonCHarge50 and IonCharge30 static generators, and the Hyperion 960IPS, Meech’s newest static control bar.

Meech will also be displaying its full, long-standing, and well established static control and web cleaning product range.

Ralph Simon, Sales Director at Meech Elektrostatik, said: “K is a huge event in the calendar for Meech.”

“With so many specialist companies in attendance, the platform the event provides for us is invaluable. We are delighted to be highlighting the role that Meech plays within the plastics and rubber industries by presenting both our well established products and the newts additions to our web cleaning and static control ranges.”