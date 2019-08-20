Meusburger to feature new market innovations at K 2019

Meusburger is to feature its new and one-of-a-kind configurator for hot runner moulds at K 2019, along with new cavity pressure sensors, and other Meusburger products.

These will be presented alongside the division of hot runner and control systems, Knowledge Management, and ERP.

The configurator for hot runner moulds, which is offered exclusively in cooperation between Meusburger and PSG, includes hot runner manifold can be customised and shipped in one order.

In addition to Meusburger, PSG, WBI, and Segoni will be presenting their range of products for mould and die making.

The hot runner and control systems manufacturer PSG will be presenting innovative solutions when it comes to reduced cycle times, rapid colour changes, and gating of difficult to reach parts.

Meusburger can be found in Hall 1, Stand C30.