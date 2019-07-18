Milacron announces upcoming participation at K 2019

Milacron Holdings Corp (“Milacron”) will be displaying its technologies including Milacron injection moulding machines, Mould-Masters hot runners, control systems and co-injection, DME mould technology solutions, and industrial supplies at K 2019.

The company says it will focus on automotive, medical, packaging, and technical applications.

Milacron’s new Q-Series product line provides the latest servo-hydraulic technology in a toggle injection moulding envelope.

The Q-Series can be built to suit ten tonnage offerings. The US 55 to 610 (500-5.500KN) ton machines support multiple injection frames, providing a wide range of flexibility with each clamp tonnage.

The clamp kinematics provide enhanced velocities while delivering a smooth and accurate operation. As a result of the clamp design, this provides better tonnage linearity allowing minimum tonnage to go lower than previous toggle designs.

× Expand Milacron Elektron 350

The Elektron will also be showcased at K. It uses 60 per cent less energy and 90 per cent less water than hydraulic injection moulding machines, reducing operating costs substantially. The engineered parallel movements paired with the servo-driven axes make the Elektron suitable for the reliable production of high-precision parts with fast repeatable movements.

This series features a completely new, FEA-optimised clamp design with a greaseless part drop area and no hydraulic oil, making it ideal for cleanroom operations. A robust 5-point toggle system optimises operation utilising large mould opening strokes in a compact design.

The company believes its new Maxima Performance Series addresses the market demand for higher performance, precision, and flexibility. This enhanced platform delivers faster cycle times, wider platens, a precision greaseless clamp guided on linear bearings, and integrated auxiliary capability.