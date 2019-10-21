Milacron partners with ei3 to add unique AI capabilities to its M-Powered IoT solution

Milacron has announced triple digit growth since 2017, helped by innovative products and the digital M-Powered solution based on its partnership with ei3.

M-Powered offers a full suite of Industry 4.0 services and predictive functions to capture value from machine data to improve overall machine performance, such as availability, quality, uptime, and many more.

Ei3’s latest innovation in AI through its dedicated Data Science centre in Switzerland is paving the way for new applications to support pre-emptive part stocking modules and extended lifetime-tracking for mould tooling and auxiliary components.

Building on these capabilities, Milacron’s M-Powered is now able to interpret data to determine impending failures, maintenance needs, or incorrect recipe settings of the machine, and addressing these issues leads to reduced downtime and improved OEE.

Any Milacron machine can be enhanced with ei3 AI capabilities in less than two weeks, and the system will improve equipment productivity and any process ran on the machinery.