Milacron to launch wide range of new and upgraded Mold-Masters solutions at K 2019

Milacron Holdings has announced it will be exhibiting additional key technologies at K 2019, including its Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies featuring Milacron and Ferro

matik product branded injection, and extrusion offerings, as well as Milacron’s Melt Delivery and Control Systems.

Displays will also feature Milacron’s products brands Mold-Master, DME, TIRAD, and CIMCOOL.

It will be the first time many of the Mold-Master brand products have been shown in Europe.

Mold-Master products at K will include Mold-Masters Hot Runners, Side Gating, Co-Injection, and Actuation Control, and Temperature Controllers.

Milacron can be found at Hall 1, Booth C05.