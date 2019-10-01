Milliken introduces KeyPlastic RESIST colourants for engineering plastics

Milliken has announced the launch of KeyPlast RESIST, a spectrum of bright, high-performance colourants for engineering plastics.

The range, which will launch at K 2019, is specifically designed for colouring engineering polymers such as polyamides, polyimides, PBT polysulfones, PEEK, PPO, and other high-heat resins and alloys.

KeyPlast RESIST colourants can also be used effectively with unfilled, glass-filled, and flame retardant grades on various polyamides types such as 6, 66, and 46, and other high-temperature engineering polymers.

Sami Palanisami, Milliken Global Product Line Manager for Plastic Colourants, said: “KeyPlast RESIST meets the strong requirements in another fast-growing application area, that of electrical vehicles and their charging system requirements.”