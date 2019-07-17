Milliken to focus on enhancing plastics with ‘Colour, Care, Clarity and Performance’ At K 2019

Milliken Chemical will use its presence at the K 2019 trade fair to demonstrate the ways in which it is “Enhancing plastics with Colour, Care, Clarity and Performance. Together.”

The company will be introducing its latest grade, Hyperform HPN 715, which will offer new opportunities for PP to replace more-expensive engineering resins in demanding applications.

Hyperform HPN 715 delivers an optimised balance of various key factors, while also providing higher heat-deflection temperatures compared to other advanced nucleators. This allows PP to be used in microwaveable containers, under-hood vehicle components and in household appliance parts.

× Expand Milliken & Company Companies that injection mould their packaging from NX UltraClear PP resin produced exclusively with Milliken’s Millad NX 8000 clarifier can display a UL ECV label such as this on their products, reinforcing their commitment to a circular economy.

Milliken’s DeltaMax Performance Modifiers for PP, meanwhile, help contribute to a circular economy by enhancing the impact strength and flow properties of rPP resins, blends and polypropylene impact copolymers (ICPs). At K 2019, Milliken plans to introduce the latest addition to its DeltaMax family.

The DeltaMax melt-flow modifier can raise melt flow by as much as five times while maintaining impact and stiffness properties. This allows converters to increase operating efficiencies and create more innovative part designs with easier flow through moulds.

DeltaMax technology enables compounders and converters to incorporate up to 100 percent recycled PP without sacrificing performance or processing.

Milliken says it is also continuing to forge additional partnerships with other global sustainability organisations with a goal to advancing circular-economy initiatives.