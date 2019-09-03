Moretto to exhibit innovative systems and products for injection moulding, blow moulding, and extrusion at K 2019

Moretto will present a range of its products for injection moulding, blow moulding, and extrusion at K 2019, with two exhibition areas.

Moretto will provide visitors with an overview of unique solutions and systems, consisting of energy-saving technologies and Industry 4.0 control and management devices.

The company will present the X COMB series of dehumidifiers, with extended range to cover higher production need.

These dryers feature the Moisture Meter, an exclusive Moretto solution for the precise in-line measurement of residual granule moisture.

The Moisture Meter can analyse and detect the exact content of residual moisture up to 15 part per million.

Moretto will also look at energy saving systems dedicated to packaging and PET.

In a dedicated area of its stand Moretto will present a drying system consisting of an XD 800X series dryer combined with the OTX hopper and Moisture Meter Manager.

Moretto will also pay attention to K’s central theme of circular economy.

It will participate in collaboration with a well-known OEM in a demonstration unit dedicated to the production of coffee cups made with bio-polymers.