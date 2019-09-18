Motan-colortronic to present new Simple Solutions series at K 2019

Motan-colortronic will present its new Simple Solutions series at this year’s K-Show.

This includes the new METRO SG HES, single-phase hopper loaders for granules, which will be available in four throughput sizes of max. 15 kg/h to 200 kg/h.

This new range of hopper loaders enables cost-effective and efficient automation of areas of the production process, which significantly optimises and simplifies the entire process management.

All units of the METRO SG HES are equipped with their own control, which recognises when material is needed and automatically starts conveying. This keeps machines running and avoids costly downtime while eliminating material wastage.

As the motors are installed directly in the hood of the units and are equipped with a special sound insulation, making the hopper loaders quiet in operation.

As an alternative to the standard cloth filter, a filter cartridge can also be installed.

The control of the hopper loaders already includes the control of the optional METROMIX proportioning valve. Thus, regrind and virgin material can be reliably added and mixed.