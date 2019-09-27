Movacolor to focus on customer experience at K 2019

Movacolor says it will be fully focused on customer experience at k 2019.

Visitors are invited to experience the newly integrated installation wizard in the systems touch screen control panel and configure their own future dosing system on two big touch screens available at the booth.

Gerhard Dersjant, Managing Director Movacolor, said: “With the modular system as we have we want our visitors to experience how easy it is to design their own dosing system as well as installation and start-up can be done without reading the user manual. Even for a first-time-buyer.”

The company says sustainability is key at Movacolor, both during the production of its own systems as well as in the production facility of its customers and plastic processing plants.

Movacolor will showcase its MCTwin, MCHybrid 34R and the MCHigh Output 2500R, which is feeding low density regrinds such as PET-flakes at high dosing rates up to 75 per cent.

In addition, the MCNexus will have a special spot on the Movacolor booth. This optometric dosing system enables highly accurate, pellet by pellet dosing and is specially developed for micro injection moulding or micro extrusion applications.

In extrusion and injection moulding the MCWeight and MCNumera are used for exact measuring of main materials.

With its in house developed MCSmart monitoring and reporting software and OPC/UA communication optional on board of all gravimetric systems the company also delivers Industry 4.0.