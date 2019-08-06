NDC Technologies to unveil HazePro gauge at K Show 2019

NDC Technologies will debut its new HazePro gauge at the upcoming K Show.

The company believes this advancement enables plastic manufacturers to accurately and reliably measure the haze of plastic films online and report in real time on this critical process information.

Haze is a critical quality parameter for plastic films, various plastic sheet products and other transparent materials.

NDC’s new HazePro gauge measures the haze of both narrow and wide films online with the highest accuracy and reliability.

Film applications include optical, packaging, flexible packaging, agricultural, solar panel, coatings on glass (such as solar panels), anti-glare on computer screens and other uses. NDC’s haze measurement complies with ASTM standard D1003 for transparent materials.

HazePro will be demonstrated on NDC’s Mini-Trak O-Frame scanner and iView Pro.net process controller.

Using tablets, users will get a close-up look at NDC’s versatile FilmPro infrared gauge for precisely measuring the basis weight and thickness of clear, voided, pigmented, cavitated, porous, translucent coloured and black tinted films.

The measurement capability of FilmPro extends to single- or multi-layer products including biaxially-orientated films, cast films and stretch films. It can simultaneously measure the individual thicknesses of up to 6 different layers in co-extruded films.

In addition to the HazePro and virtual exhibitions, NDC will be presenting its complete line of measurement and control solutions for biax film and sheet, blown film, cast film and sheet extrusion applications.