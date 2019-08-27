New BRUGGOLEN additives help overcome performance boundaries

Brüggemann will present its latest developments in performance-enhancing, cost-effective additives for both virgin polyamides and polyamides recyclates at K 2019.

The innovations range from efficiency-increasing flow enhancers for shorter cycle times and thinner wall thicknesses, through new heat stabilisers for medium to very high temperatures, to reactive additives for the production of recyclates which match the quality of virgin materials.

The flow enhancers include the new BRUGGOLEN TP-P1810, which allows significant improvements in flow properties of PPA’s, while new heat stabilisers include BRUGGOLEN TP-H1803 and TP-H1607.

Brüggemann can be found in Hall 8A, Stand D08.