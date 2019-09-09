New compounds extend the range of applications for biobased thermoplastics

FKuR will be showcasing its expanded portfolio of biobased thermoplastics for a growing range applications including packaging, consumer products, sporting goods, and technical parts at K 2019.

Current additions to the portfolio include two glass-reinforced grades with the Bio-Flex and Terralene product family, both with high rigidity, and three Terraprene TPE grades, one of which is characterised by its high bio-content, while the other two are oil-free.

Carmen Michels, Member of the Executive Board at FKuR, said: “At K 2019 we will present ourselves as one of the suppliers with the world’s broadest portfolios of biodegradable and biobased plastics, for all processing methods from injection moulding, profile and film extrusion, blow moulding and thermoforming, right through to 3D printing.”

“The addition of glass-fibre reinforced bioplastics, and oil-free and biobased TPE grades to our portfolio now opens up additional market segments for these sustainable materials, especially in the broad range of technical applications.”