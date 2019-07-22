New developments and optimised cutting gap adjustment to be presented at K show by Coperion

Coperion Pelletizing Technology, Offenbach, has announced it will introduce improved dual bearing strand pelletizers which have been re-engineered based on field experience and current market demands at K2019.

The SP140, SP240 and SP340 models in the SP series have been equipped with a variety of enhanced features for easy, rapid handling and optimised pellet quality.

Coperion has also developed a new proprietary technology for cutting gap adjustment which can increase comfort and speed compared to tried and true classic systems.

This new cutting gap adjustment (patent pending) constitutes the heart of the re-engineered strand pelletizers.

Conventional solutions like eccentric screws or compression-tensioning screws present disadvantages such as non-linear movements, potential dirt pockets on the product, several setting steps or subsequent shifting from additional locking mechanisms.

The robust cutting tools have been installed closer to one another, thus enabling a shorter, unguided strand length in the pelletizer and the best possible cutting results, especially with soft materials. This new construction results in less dead space in the interior which, together with optimised edges and fewer free surfaces, provides improved cleanability.

The complete cutting area is accessible without tools and the cutting unit can be exchanged quickly and easily. This quick change minimises machine servicing times and downtimes.