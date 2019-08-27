New PA6 compounds outperform standard PA6 due to lower moisture uptake

Creamid P Series PA6 compounds absorb nearly one-third less water at saturation than standard grades, provides 15 to 25 per cent improved tensile properties in the conditioned state, and exhibit higher flow and excellent surface characteristics, even in highly glass-filled formulations.

Teknor Apex will introduce the compounds at K 2019, Hall 6, Stand C58-01.

The Creamid P Series is the newest product family of higher performance specialty polyamide compounds designed by Teknor Apex for structural components in metal replacement applications.

The compounds are based on advanced formulation technology that Teknor Apex can be applied to lower the moisture uptake of a broad range of PA6 and 6/66 based compounds.

These include grades with various types and loading of reinforcements or fillers, as well as impact-modified toughened grades and other speciality compounds.

Creamid P Series compounds can further employ an advanced heat stabilisation system that extends continuous use temperature.

Markus Krippner, Director of New Business Development ETP at Teknor Apex, said: “The improved tensile properties of Creamid P compounds enables them to meet the demands of certain structural applications where, traditionally, PA 6 compounds did not perform due to high moisture uptake.”

“In some cases they may provide a practical alternative to PA 66 compounds as well.”